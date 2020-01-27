Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.06. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $92.97 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

