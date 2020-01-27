Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 44,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $144.15. The firm has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

