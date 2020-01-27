Lathrop Investment Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,103 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 3.5% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO opened at $48.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

