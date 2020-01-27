Columbus Circle Investors Sells 12,182 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,182 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,353,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $1,466.17 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,387.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1,264.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,011.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,464.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.