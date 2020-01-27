Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $343,000 Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,176,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $125.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $311.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average is $121.06. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $92.97 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

