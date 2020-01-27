Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $6.60 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 123.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,861.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,833.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,815.85. The company has a market capitalization of $923.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

