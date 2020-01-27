Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $225,000 in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,138 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Iqvia by 2,298.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after acquiring an additional 592,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Iqvia by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,237,000 after acquiring an additional 559,040 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Iqvia by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iqvia during the third quarter worth about $26,142,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cfra upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.10.

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $158.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $123.57 and a 1 year high of $164.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 129.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.63.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $3,866,090. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.