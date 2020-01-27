Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 31,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,175,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 219,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,093,000 after buying an additional 151,960 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX opened at $591.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $555.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 100.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $363.90 and a 1 year high of $609.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,683.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,621,400 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $581.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 target price (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.56.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.