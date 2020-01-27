Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 306.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period.

XBI stock opened at $90.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.06. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

