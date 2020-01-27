Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $250,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $201.38 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.38 and a fifty-two week high of $203.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

