Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 4.8% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $125.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $92.97 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.06. The firm has a market cap of $311.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.