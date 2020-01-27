Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

LYG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $3.00 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.