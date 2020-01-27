Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,970 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $46,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,715 shares of company stock worth $15,466,237. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $417.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

