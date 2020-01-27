Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,464.67.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,466.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,387.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,264.90. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1,011.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

