Short Interest in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Grows By 39.8%

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE ENBL opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Enable Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.
Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENBL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 174.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 590,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENBL shares. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.
About Enable Midstream Partners
Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.
