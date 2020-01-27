Short Interest in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Increases By 39.3%

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 647,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Bryan Giraudo purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Suneel Gupta purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 389,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,797.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 39,175 shares of company stock valued at $205,493. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 340,892 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 52,333 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 81.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTGX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

PTGX opened at $7.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $202.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

