Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 314 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL opened at $103.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.31. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.