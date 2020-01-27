Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 949 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,945 shares of company stock worth $2,627,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

