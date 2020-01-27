Short Interest in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Increases By 43.1%

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the December 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of JBGS stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.60, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,816,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,541,000 after acquiring an additional 944,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,405,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,681,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,466,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,714,000 after purchasing an additional 511,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.
About JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.
Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.