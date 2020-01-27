Short Interest in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Increases By 43.1%

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the December 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.60, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,816,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,541,000 after acquiring an additional 944,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,405,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,681,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,466,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,714,000 after purchasing an additional 511,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

