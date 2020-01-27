Short Interest in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Rises By 42.7%

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,300 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 253,900 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 154.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCRI opened at $51.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $937.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.