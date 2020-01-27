Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 8 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 6.5% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $923.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,833.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,815.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

