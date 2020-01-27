Insider Buying: InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Purchases $14,499.84 in Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $14,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 921 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $6,483.84.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 4,121 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $29,011.84.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,808 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $12,746.40.

On Monday, January 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $13,471.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $4,254.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,500 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,470.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,713 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $11,922.48.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $12,844.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 7,101 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $48,286.80.

On Thursday, December 19th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,368 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $9,534.96.

Shares of ICMB stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

