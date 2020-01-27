TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Insider Mark C. Wiggins Buys 5,000 Shares

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) insider Mark C. Wiggins bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $20,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $13.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.13.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 179,718 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

