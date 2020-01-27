Insider Buying: Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Buys C$20,445.00 in Stock

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Charles Edgar Fipke purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$20,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,561,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,970,954.09.

Charles Edgar Fipke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cantex Mine Development alerts:

On Thursday, January 9th, Charles Edgar Fipke purchased 2,500 shares of Cantex Mine Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$2,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Charles Edgar Fipke purchased 42,500 shares of Cantex Mine Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$37,825.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Charles Edgar Fipke purchased 50,000 shares of Cantex Mine Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$47,920.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Charles Edgar Fipke bought 17,800 shares of Cantex Mine Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$18,912.50.

Shares of CVE CD opened at C$0.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. Cantex Mine Development Corp. has a one year low of C$0.55 and a one year high of C$6.99.

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the Republic of Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is located in the northwestern part of the Republic of Yemen, where it owns exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,583 square kilometers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.