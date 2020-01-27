Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Freeport-McMoRan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.52.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.00 and a beta of 2.51. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after buying an additional 10,888,904 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $371,535,000 after buying an additional 9,381,370 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,259,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,785,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $139,759,000 after buying an additional 1,155,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.