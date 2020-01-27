Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Howard Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.35. Howard Bancorp has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Poynot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $42,425.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,071 shares of company stock valued at $14,919. Corporate insiders own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

