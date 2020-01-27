MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Longbow Research downgraded MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a market cap of $470.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $161,200.00. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MarineMax by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 125,383 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 70,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

