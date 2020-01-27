First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

INBK stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $266.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.61. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.