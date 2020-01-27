IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 212.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

