Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kamada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $6.77 on Friday. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $272.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kamada had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,916,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 89,860 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

