Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:LLIT opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. Lianluo Smart has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lianluo Smart stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lianluo Smart as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

