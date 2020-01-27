Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MGLN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Magellan Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

MGLN stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.66. Magellan Health has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.48.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Health will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Magellan Health news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total value of $450,885.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,684.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $474,756 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 30,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.