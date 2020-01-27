Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Momo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.20.

MOMO stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.18. Momo has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.62 million. Momo had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Momo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 5,391,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 261,472 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 216,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 529,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

