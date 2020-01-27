Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PEBK stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $177.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.75. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.82%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $29,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,780.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 79,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

