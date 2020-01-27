S&CO Inc. Sells 433 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

S&CO Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $125.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $92.97 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.06. The firm has a market cap of $311.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

