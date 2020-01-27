Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $4.09 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,252 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.5% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 65,684,679 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $927,935,000 after buying an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $797,793,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,417,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $705,692,000 after buying an additional 171,317 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $140.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.