Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Rogers from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.00.

ROG stock opened at $126.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rogers has a 12-month low of $116.69 and a 12-month high of $206.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.97 and its 200 day moving average is $138.83.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Rogers’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

