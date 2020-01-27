Reik & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Reik & CO. LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 227,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of AT&T by 48.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

