Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,833.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,815.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

