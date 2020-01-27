ValuEngine Lowers Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sonos has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Sonos stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sonos has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -175.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $578,144.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 673.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

