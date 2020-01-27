Fulton Bank N.A. Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $66.32 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.