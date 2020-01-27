AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 417,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 82,980 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in AT&T by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 80,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,687,000 after buying an additional 109,427 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of T stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.