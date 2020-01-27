Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 442 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,982,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 8,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $232.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.22. The firm has a market cap of $253.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $177.41 and a 52 week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

