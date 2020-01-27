Fulton Bank N.A. Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 234.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $442,094.40. Insiders have sold 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

AKAM stock opened at $95.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

