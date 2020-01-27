Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $110,181,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Accenture by 39.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after purchasing an additional 402,106 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Accenture by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Accenture by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,359,000 after purchasing an additional 320,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $208.57 on Monday. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $213.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.02 and a 200-day moving average of $196.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

