Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 153 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,084,000 after purchasing an additional 52,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,460,000 after purchasing an additional 232,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2,195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 646,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after purchasing an additional 618,384 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,801,000 after purchasing an additional 289,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,553,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $166.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $168.81.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

In related news, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $458,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,478 shares of company stock worth $6,091,273. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

