Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $29.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Gildan Activewear Inc has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $739.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Edward Jones downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC set a $30.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

