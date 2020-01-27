Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 349 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cintas by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Cintas by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cintas by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $283.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $181.17 and a 52 week high of $287.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

