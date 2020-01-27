Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 291 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Waters by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Waters by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,883,000 after purchasing an additional 854,002 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 345.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $6,249,957.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,969 shares of company stock valued at $8,858,028. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $237.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.07 and a 200-day moving average of $220.55. Waters Co. has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The company had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.38.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

