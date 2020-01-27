Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $295,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Copart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,752 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,011,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,034,000 after purchasing an additional 208,461 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Copart by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Copart by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 772,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,709,000 after purchasing an additional 40,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

CPRT opened at $100.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.80. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.33 and a twelve month high of $101.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.52.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.